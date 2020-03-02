Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 2nd

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK is engaged in the integrated downstream energy business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Flex Ltd. FLEX is a provider of design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Hasbro, Inc. HAS is a play and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Landec Corporation LNDC is a designer and manufacturer of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.

