New Strong Sell Stocks for March 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amtech Systems ASYS is a manufacturer and seller of capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Dynex Capital DX is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Baozun BZUN is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.