New Strong Sell Stocks for March 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM: is a toronto, Canada-based gold producer with mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Alkami Technology ALKT: is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.

China Yuchai International CYD: is involved in manufacture of medium-duty diesel engines, power generators and diesel engine parts for Automotive Industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 46.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

