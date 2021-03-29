New Strong Sell Stocks for March 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Huazhu Group Limited HTHT develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Fresnillo Plc FNLPF mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Global Medical REIT Inc. GMRE is a net-lease medical office REIT. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. THRY provides print and digital marketing solutions to small-to-medium sized businesses, and Software-as-a-Service business management tools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Guardant Health, Inc. GH is a precision oncology company that provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 48.2% downward over the last 30 days.

