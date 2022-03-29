New Strong Sell Stocks for March 29th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bally's BALY owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 114.6% downward over the last 60 days.

3D Systems DDD is a leading provider of 3D content-to-print solutions including 3D printers, print materials, on-demand custom parts services and 3D authoring solutions for professionals and consumers, worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Aviva AVVIY is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 12.1% downward over the last 60 days.

