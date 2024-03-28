New Strong Sell Stocks for March 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AerSale Corporation ASLE is an aviation aftermarket provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI is a fashion retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.7% downward over the last 60 days.

CareMax, Inc. CMAX is a healthcare services provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 79.9% downward over the last 60 days.

