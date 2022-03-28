New Strong Sell Stocks for March 28th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alimera Sciences ALIM: is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 302.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Anika Therapeutics ANIK: is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 193.6% downward over the last 60 days.
AppFolio APPF: is a provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 103.6% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
