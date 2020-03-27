New Strong Sell Stocks for March 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alerus Financial Corporation ALRS is a provider of financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Azul S.A. AZUL is a provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. BHLB is a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. BRKL is the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. CWST is a vertically-integrated solid waste services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

