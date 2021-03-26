New Strong Sell Stocks for March 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Balchem Corporation BCPC manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14% downward over the last 30 days.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited GELYY is an investment holding company that operates as an automobile manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Qiwi plc QIWI operates electronic online payment systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. RPAI is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

