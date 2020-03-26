New Strong Sell Stocks for March 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Lease Corporation AL is an aircraft leasing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO is a specialty retailer of clothing, accessories, and personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Banco Santander-Chile BSAC is a provider of commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Bancolombia S.A. CIB is a provider of banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. BWB is the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

