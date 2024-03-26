New Strong Sell Stocks for March 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ACNB Corporation ACNB is a financial holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. ALX is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH is a hospital management company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 600% downward over the last 60 days.

