New Strong Sell Stocks for March 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3M Company MMM is a manufacturer of and marketer of safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, health care and consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. AKCA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation AUB is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 9.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Crocs, Inc. CROX is a manufacturer of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.

EPR Properties EPR is an experiential net lease real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.