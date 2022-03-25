Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3D Systems DDD: is a leading provider of 3D content-to-print solutions including 3D printers, print materials, on-demand custom parts services and 3D authoring solutions for professionals and consumers, worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP: is a biopharmaceutical company that is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Advantage Solutions ADV: is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.5% downward over the last 60 days.

