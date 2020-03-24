New Strong Sell Stocks for March 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arconic Inc. ARNC engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Cactus, Inc. WHD designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Cimarex Energy Co. XEC an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK engages in the motion picture exhibition business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI owns and operates full-service restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

