New Strong Sell Stocks for March 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Graham GHM: is a designer and builder of vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 404.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Amyris AMRS: is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories, it designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 160.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Green Dot GDOT: is a pro-consumer bank holding company and personal banking provider that offers products and services directly to customers through a large-scale omni channel national distribution platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.4% downward over the last 60 days.

