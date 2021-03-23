New Strong Sell Stocks for March 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Baozun Inc. BZUN provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 29% downward over the last 30 days.

Equity Residential EQR is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ is a biopharmaceutical company that identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

SpartanNash Company SPTN distributes and retails grocery products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.2% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.