New Strong Sell Stocks for March 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AAR Corp. AIR provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16% downward over the last 30 days.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ADES provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24% downward over the last 30 days.

Autoliv, Inc. ALV develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. BFAM provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Carter Bank & Trust CARE provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.

