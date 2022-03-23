New Strong Sell Stocks for March 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3D Systems DDD: 3D Systems is a leading provider of 3D content-to-print solutions including 3D printers, print materials, on-demand custom parts services and 3D authoring solutions for professionals and consumers, worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 60 days.

Axalta Coating Systems AXTA: is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 60 days.

BGSF BGSF: is a workforce solutions provider to IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

