New Strong Sell Stocks for March 22nd

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

StoneCo Ltd. STNE provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3% downward over the last 30 days.

Huazhu Group Limited HTHT develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT is a REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ZTO provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



China Lodging Group, Limited (HTHT): Free Stock Analysis Report



ZTO Express Cayman Inc. (ZTO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT): Free Stock Analysis Report



StoneCo Ltd. (STNE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.