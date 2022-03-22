New Strong Sell Stocks for March 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aspen Pharmacare APNHY: is a specialty branded and generic pharmaceuticals company for acute and chronic conditions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Berry BRY: is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Canadian Solar CSIQ: is solar products and solar system solutions company which designs, manufactures and delivers for both on-grid and off-grid customers worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





