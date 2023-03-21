New Strong Sell Stocks for March 21st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Equinox Gold Corp. EQX engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 350% downward over the last 60 days.

Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK provides commercial real estate services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO provides interactive entertainment solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.