New Strong Sell Stocks for March 21st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Accuray ARAY: is a design, development, and seller of radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body its product suite includes the CyberKnife Systems and the TomoTherapy Systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 380% downward over the last 60 days.



Akumin AKU: is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.8% downward over the last 60 days.



Anika Therapeutics ANIK: is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 193.6% downward over the last 60 days.

