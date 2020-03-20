New Strong Sell Stocks for March 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American International Group, Inc. AIG is a provider of insurance products for commercial, institutional and individual customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

AptarGroup, Inc. ATR is a provider of dispensing, sealing and packaging solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Aptiv PLCAPTV is a designer and manufacturer of vehicle components and provider of electrical, electronic and safety technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. ARW is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 30 days.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM acquires and explores mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

