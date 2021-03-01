Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 1st

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arconic Corporation ARNC manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24% downward over the last 30 days.

Cable One, Inc. CABO provides data, video, and voice services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Guardant Health, Inc. GH is a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 93.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Harsco Corporation HSC provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative equipment and technology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Sprott Inc. SII is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

