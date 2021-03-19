New Strong Sell Stocks for March 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. APT develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control and building supply products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.6% downward over the last 30 days.

HealthEquity, Inc. HQY provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14% downward over the last 30 days.

Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT): Free Stock Analysis Report



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.