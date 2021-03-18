New Strong Sell Stocks for March 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPH develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited KNBWY produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Nestlé S.A. NSRGY operates as a food and beverage company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Tesco PLC TSCDY operates as a grocery retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.4% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.