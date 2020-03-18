New Strong Sell Stocks for March 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. AKCA a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.2% downward over the last 30 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Herc Holdings Inc. HRI operates as an equipment rental supplier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.6% downward over the last 30 days.

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37% downward over the last 30 days.

International Paper Company IP operates as a paper and packaging company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.