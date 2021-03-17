New Strong Sell Stocks for March 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Assurant, Inc. AIZ provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Cars.com Inc. CARS operates as a digital marketplace, and provides solutions for the automotive industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Digi International Inc. DGII provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things products, services, and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Intersect ENT, Inc. XENT operates as an ear, nose, and throat medical technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.8% downward over the last 30 days.

JD.com, Inc. JD operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

