New Strong Sell Stocks for March 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

58.com Inc. WUBA is the operator of a variety of multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF is a specialty retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.8% downward over the last 30 days.

ADT Inc. ADT is a provider of security and automation solutions for homes as well as businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. BRKL is the owner and operator of the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Caleres, Inc. CAL is retailer and wholesaler of footwear. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

