New Strong Sell Stocks for March 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Banco ntander Brasil BSBR is a provider of various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 21.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD has strengthened its position in the semiconductor market on the back of its evolution as an enterprise-focus company from a pure-bred consumer-PC chip provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Alcoa AA is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.0% downward over the last 60 days.

