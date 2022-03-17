New Strong Sell Stocks for March 17th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
3D Systems Corporation DDD provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 60 days.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Akoya Biosciences, Inc. AKYA is a life sciences technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.4% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
