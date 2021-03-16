New Strong Sell Stocks for March 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ANSYS, Inc. ANSS develops and markets engineering simulation software and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3% downward over the last 30 days.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. BFAM provides childcare and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services and other workplace solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Daseke, Inc. DSKE provides transportation and logistics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Gold Fields Limited GFI operates as a gold producer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

