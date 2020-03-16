New Strong Sell Stocks for March 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Identiv, Inc. INVE operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Intersect ENT, Inc. XENT a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB is a real estate investment trust that owns urban and resort lifestyle hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

