New Strong Sell Stocks for March 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI is a retailer of apparels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 60 days.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. FFNW is the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC is a vacation management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 60 days.

