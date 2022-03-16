New Strong Sell Stocks for March 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cannae Holdings, Inc. CNNE is a principal investment firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. DFIN is a risk and compliance solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.