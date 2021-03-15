New Strong Sell Stocks for March 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY manufactures and supplies solar tracking systems and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

