New Strong Sell Stocks for March 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alico, Inc. ALCO is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 141% downward over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation ARCB is a freight transportation and integrated logistics services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Arco Platform Limited ARCE provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Alico, Inc. (ALCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.