New Strong Sell Stocks for March 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

A. O. Smith Corporation AOS is a manufacturer of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.

ADT Inc. ADT is a provider of security and automation solutions for homes and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Alexco Resource Corp. AXU is engaged in mineral exploration, and mine development. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 78.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Asanko Gold Inc. AKG is engaged in exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. BCEI is engaged in extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

