New Strong Sell Stocks for March 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Kirby Corporation KEX operates domestic tank barges. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Novanta Inc. NOVT designs, manufactures, markets and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. OESX researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Realogy Holdings Corp. RLGY provides residential real estate services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

