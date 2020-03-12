New Strong Sell Stocks for March 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Groupon, Inc. GRPN operates as an online local commerce marketplace that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 82.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. EXK is a mid-tier silver mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Dow Inc. DOW provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

DMC Global Inc. BOOM engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

