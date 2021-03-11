New Strong Sell Stocks for March 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Digi International Inc. DGII provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things products, services, and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. IRT is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. PTN is a specialized biopharmaceutical company that develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 55.6% downward over the last 30 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing various medicines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.1% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.