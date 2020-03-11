New Strong Sell Stocks for March 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Caesarstone Ltd. CSTE manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.9% downward over the last 30 days.

CAI International, Inc. CAI operates as transportation finance and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. CWST operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 30 days.

CNOOC Limited CEO isan investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Encore Wire Corporation WIRE manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.