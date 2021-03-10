New Strong Sell Stocks for March 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 30 days.

GoHealth, Inc. GOCO is a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. REGI provides lower carbon transportation fuels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.2% downward over the last 30 days.

City Office REIT, Inc. CIO invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.