New Strong Sell Stocks for March 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

A. O. Smith Corporation AOS is a manufacturer of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.

Aegion Corporation AEGN is a provider of technologies that maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM is an acquirer and explorer of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Bank7 Corp. BSVN is a bank holding company for Bank7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS is a manufacturer of frozen foods and household products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

