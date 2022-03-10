New Strong Sell Stocks for March 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated BSET is a leading manufacturer of mid-priced home furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Cryoport, Inc. CYRX is a life sciences services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40% downward over the last 60 days.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. DIN is a full-service dining company that operates and franchises restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 60 days.

