New Strong Sell Stocks for June 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Fly Leasing Limited FLY is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67% downward over the last 30 days.

Yatra Online, Inc. YTRA provides online travel agency services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 60 days.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Tellurian Inc. TELL develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

