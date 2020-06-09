New Strong Sell Stocks for June 9th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alleghany Corporation Y provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 21% downward over the last 30 days.
Baidu, Inc. BIDU provides Internet search services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN a professional services firm that provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Intuit Inc. INTU provides financial management and compliance products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Lennox International Inc. LII designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Click to get this free report
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Intuit Inc. (INTU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lennox International, Inc. (LII): Free Stock Analysis Report
Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alleghany Corporation (Y): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.