New Strong Sell Stocks for June 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alleghany Corporation Y provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 21% downward over the last 30 days.

Baidu, Inc. BIDU provides Internet search services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN a professional services firm that provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Intuit Inc. INTU provides financial management and compliance products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Lennox International Inc. LII designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

