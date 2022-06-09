New Strong Sell Stocks for June 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alexander’s, Inc. ALX is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER is a pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG is a banking and wealth management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.7% downward over the last 60 days.

