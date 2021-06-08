New Strong Sell Stocks for June 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited ASLN operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Cango Inc. CANG provides an automotive transaction service platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 58.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Gannett Co., Inc. GCI is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS is a gene therapy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.5% downward over the last 30 days.
