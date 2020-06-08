New Strong Sell Stocks for June 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is a provider of solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 9% downward over the last 30 days.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is a provider of short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) is the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 27.3% downward over the last 30 days.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIY) is a developer and producer of imaging, healthcare and material and document solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

